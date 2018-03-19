Former police officer does part to try to stop school shootings

(WTNH) — Adam Byington, a former police officer in Fairfield who served as a school resource officer, has launched a company that is lending a helping hand to students trying to stop school shootings in America.

“Voices Not Cries” is a billboard of sorts that carries that message.

This Saturday, there will be walks across Connecticut and the nation called “March for Our Lives,” spearheaded by the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School which lost 17 to gun violence.

Related Content: Local lawmakers speak out against gun violence with students

Byington is trying to make sure their voices are heard.

“You don’t know what to do because, how can you actually help these people? You fell helpless, yes, as an individual, and then you watch the students speak and you hear their voices and you realize that I served on a council and that was the testimony we missed. The testimony for the students,” explained Byington. “And they spoke louder than anybody and that gave me the idea and ignition, that is, as amazing the students are, it can’t just be these kids, it has to be all of us. And so, it came to the idea that it has to be all of our voices if we want to make an impact, if we want to end the cries, it takes all of our voices.”

Related Content: Connecticut officials concerned about push to arm teachers

To learn more, visit www.voicesnotcries.com.