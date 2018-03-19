Girl dies after shooting over video game controller

By Published:

ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi girl has died after her brother allegedly shot her in the head because she wouldn’t hand over the controller of a video game.

WCBI-TV reported Sunday that Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says the girl is dead.

Cantrell told local news outlets that the 9-year-old boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the back of the head. She was rushed to Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, but didn’t survive.

Authorities say they don’t yet know how the boy got the gun. The circumstances are still being investigated.

