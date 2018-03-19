Hamden family supports March of Dimes by sharing prematurity journey

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– “He’s goofy, he’s funny, he’s a love bug,” says Ashley Brandl of her son Zane, a precocious 20-month-old.

He’s come a long way since he came into this world – 14 weeks early, weighing-in at only 1 pound, 12 ounces.

“He was so small – maybe the size of an iPhone, to give comparison,” says Brandl, noting that an undetected uterine infection caused labor.

The little boy spent 83 days in the neo-natal intensive care unit.

“We found out that Zane had a grade 4 and grade 2 brain bleed. Part of his brain actually died,” explains Brandl. “It was so hard to see all these wires – this little tiny being – but then again it was amazing, amazing that he survived.”

Now, Brandl has teamed-up with the March of Dimes to raise awareness. 380,000 infants are born prematurely in the United States each year. So, the organization is advocating for research and education to give more babies a healthy start.

The Brandls are the Ambassador Family for the upcoming March for Babies in New Haven on May 6th. Last year, they made important connections.

“They had a huge memory tree and I remember thinking, ‘there are people here walking in memory of their babies and we’re walking to honor ours,'” says Brandl with emotion.

Little Zane isn’t out of the woods yet. He gets physical therapy to strengthen a weakness on his right side. But everyday he’s persistent and brave.

“These babies are the strongest people. They are so resilient and he is, by far, the strongest person I know and he’s only 20 months old,” says Brandl. “He’s here, he’s happy, that’s all we can ask for.”

