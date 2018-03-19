Jets sign LB Brandon Copeland, re-sign DL Xavier Cooper

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) fends off Los Angeles Chargers' Tre Boston (33) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Jets have signed former Lions linebacker Brandon Copeland and re-signed defensive lineman Xavier Cooper.

Copeland missed last season after tearing a pectoral muscle during the preseason. He had 30 tackles and one forced fumble in 32 games the previous two seasons with the Lions. The 26-year-old Copeland will be a backup on defense and be a key part of the Jets’ special teams unit.

He signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent out of Penn in 2013 and spent time later that season on Tennessee’s practice squad. After signing with Orlando of the Arena Football League in 2015, Copeland impressed Detroit after participating in the NFL Veterans Combine.

Cooper was not tendered as a restricted free agent, but was brought back after he had 16 tackles and one sack in eight games. His play increased when Muhammad Wilkerson was benched at the end of the season.

