Lake Compounce hiring for 2018 season

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are looking for a summer job, Lake Compounce is hiring!

The Bristol amusement park will hold its recruitment day this Saturday.

The day will give applicants a chance to learn more about the different departments at the park.

Management will also be on hand to answer any questions.

For more information, you can visit Lake Compounce’s website by clicking here.