Lake Compounce hiring for 2018 season

WTNH.com staff Published:
(Photo: Lake Compounce)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) —  If you are looking for a summer job, Lake Compounce is hiring!

The Bristol amusement park will hold its recruitment day this Saturday.

Related Content: Hiring surge added 313K jobs in February, most in 1½ years

The day will give applicants a chance to learn more about the different departments at the park.

Management will also be on hand to answer any questions.

Related Content: Hospitals offer big bonuses, free housing and tuition to recruit nurses

For more information, you can visit Lake Compounce’s website by clicking here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s