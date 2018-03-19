Little Ceasars giving away free pizza after historic upset

(WJHL)– In a post to their Facebook page Thursday, Little Ceasars said they would give away free pizza if a #16-seeded team beat a #1-seeded team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and it actually happened.

University of Mayland-Baltimore County became the first ever #16-seeded team to beat a #1-seeded opponent in the NCAA Tournament Friday. After this historic win for UMBC, Little Ceasars is holding up their end of the deal, saying “crazy happened.”

Full offer details say that you must order by 1 p.m. on Monday, April 2, to get your free lunch combo. If you’re looking to take advantage of this giveaway, you may want to plan ahead because being in line by 1 p.m. doesn’t count!

Read the the full offer details below:

Offer Details: If any of the #16-seeded men’s college basketball tournament teams from the four regions beat a #1-seeded team during the games played March 15 and 16, 2018, Little Caesars will give away one free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo to every family that goes into a participating store between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. (local time) on Monday, April 2, 2018 and mentions the offer at check-out. To qualify, you must place your order no later than 1:00 p.m. (local time). If you place your order after 1:00 p.m. local time, even if you were in line at 1:00 p.m. (local time), the offer will have expired and will not be fulfilled. Limited to one (1) HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo per family (defined as parents, children, siblings, and spouse). Valid only on Monday, April 2, 2018 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. (local time), while supplies last, and only at participating stores in the 50 United States and D.C. while supplies last. No purchase is necessary. Little Caesars and the free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo promotion are neither affiliated nor associated in any way with any collegiate basketball team, league or association. Subject to complete terms and conditions of the promotion, which will be available at participating stores and at LittleCaesars.com. Little Caesars is under no obligation to give away the free HOT-N-READY LUNCH COMBO unless a #16 seed beats a #1 seed on March 15, 2018 or March 16, 2018 in the men’s college basketball tournament.”