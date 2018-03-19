Living Well: New Study Reveals Unexpected Health Benefits of Knitting

NIANTIC, Conn. (CT STYLE) — The key to a healthy mind and body might not just be diet and exercise. A new study shows knitting can also play a role in your well being.

“I knit every day,” said Jennifer Lord Anglim, owner of Twist Yarn Shoppe in Niantic, Conn. “For me, it’s not only about the product in the end it’s the act of knitting itself I find very relaxing.”

Lord Anglim says knitting isn’t just your grandma’s favorite pastime anymore.

“I think that there’s a misconception that it’s elderly women who sit in their chairs and knit, and there’s a ton of people who are knitting of all ages, young and old, men and women,” she explained.

And there’s good news for those who do knit. The organization Knit for Peace just released a study in which they reviewed previous evidence-based research and also conducted a survey of 1,000 knitters.

One of the health benefits they found is that knitting can reduce depression and anxiety.

“I find that when I’m knitting I forget about the world and I’m just in my stitches,” Anglim said.

Included in the Knit for Peace study was research from Harvard Medical School’s Mind and Body Institute, which found knitting can lower the heart rate by 11 beats per minute on average. As a result, blood pressure also drops.

“It helps me to process things and therefore I’m able to process things better in life,” Anglim said.

The study also found knitting can distract from chronic pain, slow the onset of dementia, and also reduce loneliness and isolation.

“What I love about knitting is the social aspect of it,” Anglim said. “That really gets me out of my shell. We host a series of social hours and classes here at the shop and we get people coming from all over the state.”

So whether you’re a longtime knitter, or are looking for a new hobby, you may want to pick up those needles and get to work.

“If I can just get a couple rows at the very least it helps me to clear my mind, it helps me sleep better, it helps me be a happier person,” Anglim explain.

In their report, Knit For Peace, calls for knitting to be taught in schools. They say it’s a “skill for life.”