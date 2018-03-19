Local brewery is hoping to raise the limits on what it can sell

By Published:
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — When the Beer’d Brewing Company opens it’s doors at the Velvet Mill there is often a line of customers waiting outside.

Many are there to taste the latest brew and bring some home for later.

But if they’re looking to buy a case of 16 ounce cans they are often disappointed. State law limits microbreweries to selling no more than 9 liters of beer to retail customers.

That includes growlers and cans and as far as cans go that means four 4-packs even though a case of beer can hold six 4-packs. So people often leave with with a partially filled case and some disappointment.

Precious Putnam who owns Beer’d Brewing with her husband Aaren Simoncini is lobbying to change that.

She is hoping to get the limit raised so they can sell more beer from the brewery which will help them keep up with demand and grown their small Stonington business.

