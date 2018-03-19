March Madness and the workplace

(WTNH) — Some people just can’t stay away from the March Madness action. Elizabeth Dutkeiwicz, branch manager of Robert Half in New Haven, talks about how the games are impacting the workplace.

In a new OfficeTeam survey, professionals said they spend an average of 25.5 minutes per workday on sports-related activities during the college basketball playoffs. With the tournament spread across 15 workdays, that’s the equivalent of 6 hours per employee.

The research also revealed that male employees and those ages 18 to 34 spend the most time on tournament-related activities at work (36 minutes and 34 minutes on average a day, respectively), such as talking to colleagues and participating in informal competitions.

Nearly half of professionals (46%) love celebrating sports events like March Madness in the office, with men (64%) and employees ages 18 to 34 (55%) most frequently saying this.

Checking game scores and team rankings (62%) is the most common activity.

Elizabeth says March Madness can actually have a positive impact on productivity in the work place. Employers may want to consider giving their employees small breaks to engage in March Madness talk and activity. Elizabeth says this can allow workers a break to recharge and come back to work more focus.