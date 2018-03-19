Malloy to unveil legislative proposals on energy and climate

(WTNH) — Governor Dannel P. Malloy will hold a press conference in Hartford to discuss his legislative proposal on energy and climate change.

On Monday afternoon, Governor Malloy is expected to address energy and climate change by unveiling the legislative proposals.

At the press conference, he will be joined by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Rob Klee.

The legislative proposals are expected to be addressed at 12 noon on Monday at the state capitol building in Hartford.