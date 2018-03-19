Malloy to unveil legislative proposals on energy and climate

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy provides a storm update from the Emergency Operations Center in Hartford (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

(WTNH) — Governor Dannel P. Malloy will hold a press conference in Hartford to discuss his legislative proposal on energy and climate change.

On Monday afternoon, Governor Malloy is expected to address energy and climate change by unveiling the legislative proposals.

At the press conference, he will be joined by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Rob Klee.

The legislative proposals are expected to be addressed at 12 noon on Monday at the state capitol building in Hartford.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s