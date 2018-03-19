Mayor makes first public appearance since collapse

Related Coverage Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton released from hospital after collapsing during Republican candidate forum

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Connecticut governor has made his first public appearance since collapsing at a meet-and-greet event.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton attended an Irish flag raising at Danbury City Hall Saturday afternoon for St. Patrick’s Day. Boughton gave a short speech, saying he plans to rest Sunday and return to his campaign Monday.

Related content: Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton released from hospital after collapsing during Republican candidate forum

Boughton collapsed Thursday night at a GOP candidates’ event in Avon. He was treated and given CPR by people at the scene, including state Rep. Prasad Srinivasan who is a doctor and rival gubernatorial candidate.

Boughton was hospitalized and released Friday after receiving treatment for dehydration.

The 54-year-old says his collapse was not connected to his brain surgery last year to remove a noncancerous tumor.