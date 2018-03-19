Mommy Mondays: Unfiltered Mom Kathy Chlan gets moms ready for Spring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are so excited to bring back Mommy Monday’s on CT Style and who better to kick things off with than author and blogger, The Unfiltered Mom Kathy Chlan.

Chlan shares these tips to get you ready:

1. Place a chalkboard on the wall in the kitchen.

Every morning put a funny saying up.

2. Leave funny notes around the house.

Place them in strange place like a drawer or kitchen cabinet.

Write something down that your spouse or kid did to make you laugh.

3. Listen to your favorite comedian on ITunes.

Do this while driving the kids to school to erase the meltdown from breakfast.

4. Take a yoga class with your funniest friend.

5. Plan a paint party at a studio.

When you book, tell them you want to paint an absurd painting.

6. Follow someone funny on Twitter.

Chlan follows the actor Ryan Reynolds because his tweets about his kids are hysterical.