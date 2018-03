Related Coverage New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart exploring run for governor

(WTNH) — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart is expected to reveal the next step in her campaign for governor on Monday.

In January, Stewart announced that she was exploring a run for governor.

Stewart is 30-years-old and was first elected as mayor for the city of New Britain at the age of 26.

The press conference will be held at noon on the Central Connecticut State University campus at Founders Hall.