New study suggests teens will likely get into a vehicle with an impaired driver behind the wheel

By Published:

(ABC News) – We all know that driving while altered is dangerous.

The CDC says that motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death and injury among teens and young adults, especially when you factor in alcohol, marijuana and illicit drugs like ecstasy and cocaine.

After a night of partying, kids may know they shouldn’t drive.

But, do they get in the car when the driver is under the influence?

Researchers at Colorado State University looked at surveys of teens across the U.S. as they transitioned from high school into adulthood.

They asked, “How many times in the past 12 months did you ride with someone who had been drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana or using illicit drugs?”

A shocking one in three of the 2,000 in the survey reported reported riding in a car with an impaired driver in the past year.

They weren’t only getting in the car with their peers under the influence of alcohol or marijuana, but also with older adults under the influence.

That decision to ride with an impaired driver increased for people that binge drank alcohol or smoked marijuana.

Also, people enrolled in community college, or not in college at all, were more likely to ride compared to their university counterparts.

In addition, those living alone or on campus rode with impaired drivers more than those living with mom and dad.

If you know not to drink and drive, you can learn not to drink and ride. Take a cab instead.

