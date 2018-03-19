New superintendent of New Haven schools to start job

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the first day on the job for New Haven Public Schools‘ new superintendent.

On her first day, Dr. Carol Birks will hold staff meetings, talks with school administrators, and take several school tours.

The decision to bring Dr. Birks was met with controversy.

In November, a brawl nearly broke out at a school board meeting after Birks was voted in as superintendent.

Many parents protested, saying the school board violated its own rules and ignored input from parents by hiring her.