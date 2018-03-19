Notre Dame Lancers win first state championship

(WTNH)– The final game of the high school boys and girls championship weekend did not disappoint Sunday night. Sacred Heart and Notre Dame Fairfield squared off in the Division 1 boys title game.

107 straight wins against in state opponents for the Hearts, including three straight championship game wins over the Lancers of Notre Dame.

This game was tight from start to finish. Jon Carroll’s Sacred Heart team led all game long by senior Raheem Solomon. Hearts were up 26-25 at the break.

During the second half, Tyler Bourne and the Lancers got to work. Bourne is fast and can knock down shots. He had 21 points in the half, 30 for the game.

Bourne also hooked up his teammates with 7 assists. Noerega Davis had a double double, 14 points,12 rebounds.

Chris Watts liked it. His Lancers took the lead.

But Solomon goes on 2nd half tear. Scores 19 straight Sacred Heart points. He had 33 for the game.

But the Lancers weren’t letting this one get away. Everyone was chipping in. Damion Medwinter with a big shot to fire his team up. Then it’s Bourne to Josh Reaves, he puts it out of reach.

The final score was 65-60 Notre Dame. A perfect season for the Lancers and their first state championship.

