Officials identify victim of fatal crash in Cornwall

Related Coverage 1 dead after 2-car accident in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal weekend crash in Cornwall.

According to police, on Sunday, a vehicle being driven by 66-year-old Christopher Meach was traveling on Hickory Lane in Cornwall.

A second vehicle being operated by 27-year-old Meghan Butler collided head-on with Meach’s vehicle.

Original Story: 1 dead after 2-car accident in Cornwall

Officials say Butler was pronounced dead at the scene. Meach sustained serious injuries and was transported by Life Star to Hartford Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.