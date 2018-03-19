18-year-old Ansonia resident charged with prostitution

Related Coverage 7 arrests made in Hartford following undercover prostitution operation

ANSONIA, Conn, (WTNH) – An 18-year-old from Ansonia is facing prostitution charges.

Officials say Ashley Tucker was charged with prostitution and arrested by the Ansonia Police Department on Monday.

According to officials, Tucker’s arrest was the completion of an investigation by the Ansonia Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit based on numerous suspicious activity complaints involving Tucker on Beverly Drive.

Two other people were also arrested in association with this investigation, including Dominick Viggiano, 40, and Sean Elumba, 43. Each have been charged with Patronizing a Prostitute and were released on $500 bonds. Their court date is April 4.

Tucker is being held at Derby Superior Court for arraignment.