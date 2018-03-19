PD: Ansonia man arrested for passing out counterfeit money

Related Coverage Naugatuck police seek two men wanted for counterfeiting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – An Ansonia man is facing charges after police say he passed out counterfeit money.

According to police, on March 10, Richard Nash, 55, was passing out 20 counterfeit $100 bills to people at CVS Pharmacy on Pershing Drive in Ansonia.

Nash was arrested by the Ansonia Police Department for 20 counts of Forgery in the 3rd degree.

He was released on a $1,000 bond and will appear at Derby Superior Court on March 23.