PD: Former Enfield State Representative facing assault charges

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former State Representative for Enfield is facing assault charges after being arrested Sunday night.

According to the Enfield Police Department, officers arrested former Enfield State Representative David Alexander on Sunday night

Police say he was taken into custody following a domestic violence incident with a family member.

Authorities say Alexander is facing charges for assault on an elderly victim and disorderly conduct. He is due in court later this month at Enfield Superior Court.

No further details are available at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.