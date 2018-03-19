PD: More than $4,500 worth of copper stolen from Griswold company

Related Coverage Hundreds of copper pieces stolen from Connecticut ice rink

JEWETT CITY, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials are investigating break-in at the Wyre Wind Corp. in Griswold on Sunday.

Troopers found that more than 2,100 feet of copper cable was cut from multiple areas of the building. The value of the missing copper is estimated to be greater than $4,500. The building also sustained over $30,000 in damages.

Police say based on tracks in the snow, it is believed that the suspects parked a truck on Anthony Street and accessed the property through a gate.

It was also determined that the suspects used an on-site forklift to reach the copper cables that were approximately 25 feet above the floor.

Units say the suspects used a machine-powered saw to cut through the copper wire.

The suspects have not been identified at this time.