Pickle juice slushies coming soon to Sonic

(WCMH) – Sonic says it will be releasing a pickle-flavored slush this summer.

Friday, the chain said the new pickle juice slush will be available in restaurants by early June.

“Quite simply, pickle juice is fun,” Scott Uehlein, Sonic’s vice president of product innovation and development said. “Nothing says summer like a Sonic slush.”

The new flavor will be served at 3,500 Sonic locations nationwide. According to Food & Wine, which got a sneak preview taste test of the new slush at Sonic’s Oklahoma City headquarters, the drink’s syrup has a “sweet and tangy” punch to it.