Police find nearly 300 bunnies hopping in California home

(Photo: Bigstock)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento animal shelter is seeking supplies and cash donations to care for nearly 300 rabbits taken from a single property.

KTXL-TV reports the bunnies are of varying ages and not available for adoption because they are part of an investigation.

Folsom Police Department Det. Donald Rowberry says officers were responding to a separate call when they looked over a fence and spotted about 100 rabbits. The officers called for backup and found many more bunnies hopping in unsanitary living conditions.

Folsom city code allows only two rabbits per home. The Sacramento SPCA received 286 from the home on Friday.

The shelter needs small litter boxes, small ceramic bowls and bunny water bottles, among other items.

The group is calling for rabbit-related help through social media with the hashtag #bunoverload2018.

