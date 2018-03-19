Police: Guns found in car, 2 Massachusetts men arrested

Robert Ruiz and Hector Martinez (Connecticut State Police)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Massachusetts men are facing weapons charges after being pulled over for speeding.

According to police, troopers from Southbury Troop A pulled over a Ford Explorer Sunday afternoon on I-84 Westbound for going 81 mph in a 55 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, troopers say they smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. Police say a passenger admitted to smoking marijuana and having “blunts in the car.”

Troopers, Danbury police officers and state police K9s searched the car, and found blunts, a small bag of marijuana and three firearms. The serial number was scratched off one of the firearms.

(Connecticut State Police)

Troopers arrested Robert Ruiz, 37, and Hector Martinez, 24, both of Springfield, Mass. The two are charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle. Ruiz is also charged with alteration of firearm identification.

Ruiz was released on $5,000 bond and Martinez was released on $2,500 bond. Both are expected to appear in Danbury Superior Court on April 3. The driver of the vehicle was given a speeding ticket and was released.

