Quinnipiac, UConn prepare for meeting in NCAA tournament

By Published:

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn and Quinnipiac last played in 1998.

The Bobcats, new to Division 1, wanted to test the waters against the best in the country.

20 years later, the Bobcats have arrived, but not without the support of Geno Auriemma and the Huskies.

Related Content: Quinnipiac, UConn set for clash in NCAA Tournament

Auriemma is a big supporter of Quinnipiac, and he let the nation know last year.

“Last year, I left it off by saying his unveiling of our t-shirt was the exclamation on a great season. Geno has just transcended this game,” stated Quinnipiac women’s basketball head coach Tricia Fabbri.

Some of the UConn players also mentioned how they root for the Bobcats, but obviously, not on Monday.

Watch the video above for more.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s