Quinnipiac, UConn prepare for meeting in NCAA tournament

Related Coverage Quinnipiac, UConn set for clash in NCAA Tournament

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn and Quinnipiac last played in 1998.

The Bobcats, new to Division 1, wanted to test the waters against the best in the country.

20 years later, the Bobcats have arrived, but not without the support of Geno Auriemma and the Huskies.

Related Content: Quinnipiac, UConn set for clash in NCAA Tournament

Auriemma is a big supporter of Quinnipiac, and he let the nation know last year.

“Last year, I left it off by saying his unveiling of our t-shirt was the exclamation on a great season. Geno has just transcended this game,” stated Quinnipiac women’s basketball head coach Tricia Fabbri.

Some of the UConn players also mentioned how they root for the Bobcats, but obviously, not on Monday.

Watch the video above for more.