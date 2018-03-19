Quinnipiac, UConn students react following NCAA tournament game

Related Coverage UConn defeats Quinnipiac in NCAA women’s basketball tournament clash

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The dream didn’t last long for the women of Quinnipiac.

UConn’s size and speed was simply too much for the Bobcats on Monday night.

Quinnipiac’s school record of 23-straight wins came to a screeching halt in round two of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Related Content: UConn defeats Quinnipiac in NCAA women’s basketball tournament clash

The top-ranked UConn women pulled away from the start on their home court at Gampel Pavillion.

“They did hang in there,” stated UConn senior Olson Briceno. “…I definitely expected like 100 by half.”

“Yes, I give them respect,” said UConn freshman Annie Carnes. “But they didn’t really have a chance, we are UConn women’s basketball, come on!”

Despite, the loss, Quinnipiac certainly had a strong representation of proud fans at the game. Quinnipiac students turned out in force as hundreds wore bright-yellow and waved their streamers while they cheered. It was an uphill battle, and a losing battle in the end, but the fans are still proud of their team.

“I’m excited for them. I mean, they had such a good run, they should be happy that they made it to the NCAA tournament again, and they killed it tonight!” Exclaimed Quinnipiac senior Francesca Capasso. “Whether they think it or not, they should walk out of here with a smile on their face.”

“The UConn program is huge, but Quinnipiac, you know, go Bobcats!” Stated Hamden resident John Setzko. “…Both Connecticut schools, I love them both!”

Watch the video above for more reactions.