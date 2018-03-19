Rally for New Britain parents facing deportation

(WTNH) — A rally will be held on Monday for two business owners who are facing deportation.

New Britain parents Malik Naveed Bin Rehman and Zahida Altaf are facing deportation to Pakistan Monday night.

Both parents have lived in the United States for 18 years, have no criminal record and have a five-year-old daughter.

United States Senator Richard Blumenthal and State Representative William Tong are expected to be there.

The rally is set to take place at 11:30 a.m. in New Britain on Broad Street on Monday.

