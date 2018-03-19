Report: Gasoline prices dip slightly in New Haven

Related Coverage Stretch Your Dollar: How to save money on gas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Retail gasoline prices in New Haven have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week. The average price per gallon in the city was $2.64 on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 229 gas outlets in New Haven.

This price decrease is something to celebrate considering the national average has increased 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.54 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

Historical data from the GasBuddy website shows how much gasoline prices have ranged over the last five years in New Haven. From 2013 to 2017, the price of gas per gallon has decreased by $1.56.

“Gas prices remained mostly in check over the last week, yet the national average pushed higher as seasonal factors continue to weigh on the market, led by jumps at the pump in some Great Lakes states over the weekend,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The national average now stands at its highest level in over a month and is likely to continue moving higher in the weeks ahead as demand continues to recover from the winter blues and the transition to summer gasoline kicks into high gear.”

DeHaan warns that even local gas prices will rise once the summer months arrive.

“Overall, gas prices this spring will come in some 10-25% higher than a year ago, removing billions of dollars from other areas of the economy that will instead be funneled to the pump,” he said.