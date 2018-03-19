Second public hearing on legalizing recreational marijuana

By Published:
Marijuana plant (file)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The second public hearing on legalizing recreational marijuana is on Monday.  The second in a series of three public hearings before three different legislative committees.

Related: Connecticut lawmakers taking another look at legalizing pot

The Judiciary Committee will hear testimony on a proposal to “legalize, tax and regulate the retail sale and recreational use of marijuana and concerning the production and regulation of hemp.”

Dozens of people testified in favor of this proposal before the General Law Committee last week and almost no one was opposed. The leading opponent in the legislature says the problem is there is no effective way to test for marijuana impaired driving and that’s a big problem.

Related Content: Debate over legalized recreational marijuana

But Massachusetts is moving forward with recreational legalization in the coming months and that could also be a problem.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s