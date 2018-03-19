HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The second public hearing on legalizing recreational marijuana is on Monday. The second in a series of three public hearings before three different legislative committees.

The Judiciary Committee will hear testimony on a proposal to “legalize, tax and regulate the retail sale and recreational use of marijuana and concerning the production and regulation of hemp.”

Dozens of people testified in favor of this proposal before the General Law Committee last week and almost no one was opposed. The leading opponent in the legislature says the problem is there is no effective way to test for marijuana impaired driving and that’s a big problem.

But Massachusetts is moving forward with recreational legalization in the coming months and that could also be a problem.

