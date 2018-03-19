Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona bicyclist, police say

By Published: Updated:
(File)

(ABC)– A self-driving Uber car hit and killed a bicyclist early Monday morning in Tempe, Arizona, police said.

The vehicle was in “autonomous mode at the time of the collision, with a vehicle operator behind the wheel,” Tempe police said in a statement.

The female bicyclist died of her injuries at a hospital, police said.

“Uber is assisting and this is still an active investigation,” according to the police statement.

Uber tweeted that, “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We’re fully cooperating with @TempePolice and local authorities as they investigate this incident.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

