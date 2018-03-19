Senators Blumenthal, Murphy to hold forum on school safety, gun violence

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –United States Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are holding a forum about gun violence and school safety on Monday morning.

During the forum the senators will be joined by students, educators, and gun violence prevention advocates to discuss what’s being done to stop gun violence.

Related content: Connecticut officials concerned about push to arm teachers

About 800 students from Conrad High School and Hall High School will be in attendance.

The forum will be held at Conrad High School in West Hartford at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.