Senators Blumenthal, Murphy to hold forum on school safety, gun violence

Published:
FILE - U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (left) and Richard Blumenthal (right)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –United States Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are holding a forum about gun violence and school safety on Monday morning.

During the forum the senators will be joined by students, educators, and gun violence prevention advocates to discuss what’s being done to stop gun violence.

About 800 students from Conrad High School and Hall High School will be in attendance.

The forum will be held at Conrad High School in West Hartford at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

