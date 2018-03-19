PD: 1 man dead after being shot while sitting in vehicle

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating a shooting in Hartford that left one person dead on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting took place at 188 Westland Street.

Officials say a 20-year-old Hartford man suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in a vehicle. He was then transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

It is not known at this time if police have any suspects.

Those with information are asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4179.

