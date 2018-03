WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have issued a silver alert for a 17-year-old girl missing from Woodbridge since Friday.

Alexis Angueira was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, grey pants and white sneakers. She is described as a white female weighing 150 pounds and standing at 5’10”.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodbridge Police at 203-387-2511.