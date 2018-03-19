Spring cleaning your finances

(WTNH) — Spring cleaning is not just for your home; the same mindset can work for your finances. Jeffrey Corliss, Executive Director of RDM Financial Group shares his tips.

Evaluate your investments: Since it is tax time, ask you tax preparer if you can make an IRA contribution. Given the volatility we have had this year, you should review your investments to make sure they are still appropriate based upon your current financial position. Look at rebalancing your investments if they your percentage in equities and fixed income have moved beyond your targeted level. In addition to the allocation review your portfolio considering the potential rising rate environment.

Evaluate and manage your expenses and debts: If you have debts, put a plan in place to reduce credit card debt. In general, credit cards should be paid off monthly, but if you are carrying balances on credit cards you will never get out from under them if you only pay the minimum amount. Payoff the card with the highest rate first by making additional payments towards these cards.

In addition, run your credit report from all the major credit bureaus at least once a year to identify debts are being reported correctly (free annually from annualcreditreport.com).

Paperwork Management: Make sure you have a simple filing system for your paperwork. Being organized will help you feel more confident about your finances. Go through your paperwork to throw out things that you do not need to keep for tax purposes. You should keep tax returns and documentation for investments you own as long as you own the investment. You can shred things like credit card receipts and checks after you have verified them on the statements such as receipts for purchases. Consider a secure online document management system to help you keep permanent documents.