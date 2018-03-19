Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey Visits Northeast Academy Arts Magnet School in Mystic

Meteorologist Joe Furey explains how the Executive Auto Group Mobile Weather Lab works.

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The fourth grade students of Northeast Academy Arts Magnet School are ahead of the curve with their very own school green screen, similar to what Meteorologist Joe Furey uses during his television broadcasts of the weather to showcase weather maps. The fourth graders were treated to a fun presentation from the Storm Team 8 Meteorologist on Friday where they asked questions about severe weather and weather forecasting.

Learning about thunderstorms was a hot topic where students learned about how lightening and thunder in these storms. The fourth graders recently created presentations on weather and were able to ask the Meteorologist about droughts to water spouts to hurricanes as well as some local history of each. There were some budding Junior Meteorologists in the group with some great questions and enthusiasm.

The students were brought outside to explore the Executive Auto Group Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab Jeep. The vehicle contains equipment for weather forecasting on-the-go, from an anemometer fixed on the roof to various computer screens inside. Since it was a windy day, the fourth graders enjoyed taking a look at the wind speed increase from the anemometer reading.

