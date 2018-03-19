Stretch Your Dollar: How to save money on gas

(WTNH)– We all need to fill up our gas tank in order to get to work on time, and while it’s not usually cheap, you can save yourself money by strategizing your fill-ups. We are stretching your dollar with how to take control of the price at the pump and why you may want to do make moves today.

It’s one of life’s necessities and yet filling your tank over and over can take a big bite out of your finances. Unless you plan ahead .

Forbes suggests stretching your dollar by buying discounted gift cards for yourself on sites like Gift Card Granny or cardcash.com. Look right now there are small savings but savings nonetheless on Shell, Mobil and Sunoco gift cards.

More easy ways to find savings is to fill up before 10 a.m. That’s when most stations do their price change for the day.

Use your smartphone so you can find the cheapest gas near you using apps like AAA and Gas Buddy.

And here’s another easy one. Fill up early in the week. According to price tracker Gas Buddy, Monday is the best day to fill up and Thursday is the worst. It’s statistically the most expensive as stations get ready for weekend travel. Gas Buddy says the country spends an extra billion dollars by filling up on Thursday rather than Monday.