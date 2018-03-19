Tips for preventing colon cancer

(WTNH) — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awarness Month. Colon cancer is the third most common cancer, yet it is highly treatable and preventable. Colorectal surgeon Dr. James McClane of Norwalk Hospital talks about ways to protect you and your family.

Dr. McClane says those who are most at risk for colon cancer include people over the age of 50, those who have a family history of colon polyps or cancer, or if you have preexisting conditions including chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

Dr. McClane also notes that those of African American or Hispanic descent are more at risk.

Preventative measures to reduce your risk of developing colorectal cancer:

· Get a colonoscopy regularly beginning at age 50 (age 45 if you are African American or earlier if you have other risk factors)

· Exercise and maintain a normal body weight

· Eat plenty of vegetables, fruits, and high-fiber foods

· Avoid foods that are high in saturated fat (examples: butter, cheese, fatty beef)

· Don’t smoke, and drink alcohol only in moderation

· A 2017 American Cancer Society study found an increase in colon cancer rates in younger populations historically not often diagnosed with colon cancer.

Symptoms of Colorectal Cancer:

· A change in bowel habits (examples: diarrhea or constipation)

· Rectal bleeding or blood in stool

· Persistent abdominal discomfort (example: cramps, gas, or pain)

· A feeling that your bowel doesn’t empty completely

· Weakness or fatigue

· Unexplained weight loss

There are several ways to treat colorectal cancer, depending on its type and stage. If you’ve been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, your cancer care team will discuss your treatment options with you.

