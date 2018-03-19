UConn defeats Quinnipiac in NCAA women’s basketball tournament clash

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a meeting of two Connecticut powerhouses in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Monday night.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats traveled up the road to Storrs to take on the undefeated UConn Huskies in the tournament’s second round.

The Huskies mounted a relentless full court press from the opening minutes to try to stifle a Bobcat offense led by Jen Fay, Aryn McClure and Carly Fabbri.

Behind the hot shooting of Napheesa Collier and Kia Nurse, UConn jumped out to a 33-18 lead at the half.

The offense kept on clicking for the Huskies, who were able to out-shoot the Bobcats in both the third and fourth quarters.

UConn would go on to win by a final score of 71-46.

For Quinnipiac, Monday’s loss marks the end of a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title-winning season. This was the second consecutive appearance for the Bobcats in the NCAA tournament.

UConn will now go on to play either Duke or Georgia.