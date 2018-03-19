What’s Right With Schools Southington school starts kids on right path

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Southington is putting its students on the right path at a very young age.

News 8 visited Strong Elementary School to learn more about the “Steps Asset Building Program.”

It’s all part of the community’s substance abuse prevention coalition.

Every year, a group of 4th graders get trained to become ambassadors for the program once they get into 5th grade.

“And so, our 5th grade ambassadors, our steps ambassadors, become the leaders from this program under the guidance of two staff members,” explained 5th grader Melissa Barbuto.

Those ambassadors help spearhead the program for students in the lower grades.

“Every school is a little different but we’ve always asked the teachers to choose students who show leadership skills and sometimes they may not and putting them in the steps program would be a good skill for them to develop,” stated teacher Lenore Butler.

The steps program is centered around a series of assets. There’s a new one every month and they are designed by the Search Institute.

