(WTNH) — Therapy dogs have a lot of jobs and on Monday they will be adding reading helper to their list.

Some students at Oliver Ellsworth School in Windsor will be reading to therapy dogs on Monday morning.

Organizers say the goal is to encourage children to read and gain confidence by providing a non-judgement listener and a furry friend.

The therapy dogs are from “Healer With Halos” in Bolton, a Connecticut chapter of The Bright and Beautiful Therapy Dogs, Inc.