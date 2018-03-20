100-year-old runner sets 5 new US and world track records

By Published:

(ABC News) — A 100-year-old Dallas, Texas, runner continues to show the world that you are only as old as you feel.

This weekend, Orville Rogers won big at the 2018 USATF Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships in Landover, Maryland.

“How great it feels at the age of 100 to break five new world track records and to bring home the gold,” he told ABC News today.

In the 100 to 104 age category, Rogers set new records in the 60-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, 800-meter and 1,500-meter events. And, he did it with his family cheering him on every step of the way.

PHOTO: In November, Orville Rogers celebrated his 100th birthday by leading partygoers as they collectively ran 100 miles at White Rock Lake in Dallas.
In November, Orville Rogers celebrated his 100th birthday by leading partygoers as they collectively ran 100 miles at White Rock Lake in Dallas. (Photo: Rogers Family via ABC News)

The former World War II veteran was a bomber pilot who later became a commercial pilot. Rogers started running at the age of 50 and began competing in track meets when he turned 90.

Rogers, also the author of “The Running Man,” said he trains every other day and runs three times a week.

Rogers, a widower, has four children, three of whom are still alive; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

“We’re a very close family,” he told ABC News. “We take family vacations every summer for 44 years now and we enjoy getting together anywhere.”

PHOTO: Orville Rogers, 100, of Dallas, Texas, is surrounded by family. The marathoner and author broke five new U.S. and world records at the 2018 US Masters Track & Field Championships.
Orville Rogers, 100, of Dallas, Texas, is surrounded by family. The marathoner and author broke five new U.S. and world records at the 2018 US Masters Track & Field Championships. (Photo:Rogers Family via ABC News)

In November, Rogers led partygoers as they collectively ran 100 miles at White Rock Lake in Dallas in celebration of his birthday.

“I live life with a capital ‘L,'” he told ABC affiliate WFAA-TV in November.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s