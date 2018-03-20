16-year-old boy beats 15-year-old to death with baseball bat in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating after a 16-year-old boy reportedly beat a 15-year-old boy to death with a baseball bat Monday afternoon.

The death occurred on Caloosa Boulevard, cross street Lake Boulevard.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Dillen Murray, 16, and Giovanni Diaz, 15, went into the woods, presumably to play.

Judd said that’s where Murray beat Diaz to death with the bat.

Murray allegedly told a witness what he had done and went home and called 911.

The witness found Diaz dead.

Murray told a deputy “he whaled on” the other boy with the bat, and referred to him as a friend.

Judd said the Murray has three previous battery charges, two of which were on the victim.

Judd said they do not yet know why he killed the other boy and have no further details.