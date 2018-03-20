6 months later Hurricane Maria recovery continues in Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017 file photo, downed power lines and debris are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. Exactly six months after being hit by the hurricane the U.S. territory is still struggling to recover from the strongest storm to hit the island in nearly a century. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(WTNH) — Monday marks six months to the day since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Since then, millions have slowly been picking up the pieces.

Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm with winds at 155 miles per hour.

On Monday, the river is down and cars are able to cross it. A new bridge is also almost done, marking a sign of the recovery for this community.

People are still waiting for the power to be restored.

The mayor says they’ve spent almost $350,000 fueling generators just to pump clean water into the community.

“Right now, we’re at about 93% of customers connected,” stated Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossell. “Of course, the last mile, as they call it, is really the toughest one to get to.”

The Army Corps of Engineers is hoping to have full power restored on the island by June.

