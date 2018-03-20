“Aid in Dying” or “Assisted Suicide” debate back at Capitol

By Published:
- FILE - View of the Connecticut Capitol from building from the atrium of the Legislative Office Building in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The “Aid in Dying” or “Assisted Suicide?” debate is back at the Capitol.

An aid in dying bill died in the legislature two years ago but it has been revived with many of the same arguments. Residents facing painful deaths from terminal diseases want the ability to have “medical choices” in ending their life.

Some people with severe disabilities fear it could be misunderstood as a terminal condition and pushed into “assisted suicide.” Advocates call it “dying with dignity.”

The Catholic Church believes this is an affront to its teachings and that current end of life care is adequately addressing the pain and suffering of terminally ill patients.

