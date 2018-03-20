Albertus Magnus partners with New Haven Promise, offers benefits to scholars

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Albertus Magnus College is stepping up to the plate to help area kids in need attend college.

The New Haven-based institution is the first private school to partner with New Haven Promise.

The group provides financial benefits to Promise scholars in the city.

