Albertus Magnus partners with New Haven Promise, offers benefits to scholars

WTNH.com staff Published:
Albertus Magnus College.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Albertus Magnus College is stepping up to the plate to help area kids in need attend college.

The New Haven-based institution is the first private school to partner with New Haven Promise.

Related Content: Career fair held for ‘New Haven Promise’ scholars

The group provides financial benefits to Promise scholars in the city.

To learn more about New Haven Promise and its scholarship opportunities, click here.

Related Content: New Haven Promise awards scholarship money to 359 local students

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s