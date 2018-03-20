American Idol Update – Week 2 Auditions: Sister Drama

Week 2 Auditions on American Idol were full of powerful performances, like Genavieve Linkowsky. She’s the oldest of ten siblings, who put her singing career on hold to help raise her brothers and sisters, while her Mom recovered from a heart condition. Lionel Richie compared her voice to that of Celine Dion. Quite a compliment.

America was rooting for the “Idol Baby,” Victoria McQueen. The 15-year-old high school student was born on the day that American Idol premiered in 2002. Her spunk and perfect pitch earned her a trip to Hollywood.

Dominique wowed the judges with a soulful performance, easily snagging a Golden Ticket from the goosebump-covered-judges (a result of his singing).

And to top off the night, there was a little “sister drama.” 17-year-old airport singer, Taryn Coccia performed a pop tune, but the judges wanted to hear her sister Payton perform. Payton was playing guitar for Taryn. Payton’s country performance paved the way for three green lights from the judges… while they were still unsure of the first sister, Taryn. After a cliffhanging commercial break, nice guy, Luke Bryan gave Taryn a “yes,” to put her through to the next round.

Watch the next round of American Idol auditions, this Sunday night at 8pm on WTNH and ABC.