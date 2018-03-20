American Idol Update – Week 2 Auditions: Sister Drama

By Published: Updated:
american idol audition recap taryn payton dominique

Week 2 Auditions on American Idol were full of powerful performances, like Genavieve Linkowsky. She’s the oldest of ten siblings, who put her singing career on hold to help raise her brothers and sisters, while her Mom recovered from a heart condition. Lionel Richie compared her voice to that of Celine Dion. Quite a compliment.

America was rooting for the “Idol Baby,” Victoria McQueen. The 15-year-old high school student was born on the day that American Idol premiered in 2002. Her spunk and perfect pitch earned her a trip to Hollywood.

Dominique wowed the judges with a soulful performance, easily snagging a Golden Ticket from the goosebump-covered-judges (a result of his singing).

And to top off the night, there was a little “sister drama.” 17-year-old airport singer, Taryn Coccia performed a pop tune, but the judges wanted to hear her sister Payton perform. Payton was playing guitar for Taryn. Payton’s country performance paved the way for three green lights from the judges… while they were still unsure of the first sister, Taryn. After a cliffhanging commercial break, nice guy, Luke Bryan gave Taryn a “yes,” to put her through to the next round.

Watch the next round of American Idol auditions, this Sunday night at 8pm on WTNH and ABC.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s