Amtrak to operate on adjusted schedule on Wednesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the fourth nor’easter in a month on the way, Amtrak is planning ahead by opting to operate on a modified schedule.

Amtrak says on March 21 that a modified service will be in place during the inclement weather.

The company says shuttle service out of New Haven, Conn. will continue to operate as scheduled.

Officials say full scheduled service will be restored once conditions improve.

For the full modified schedule, visit www.amtrak.com.