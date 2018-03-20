Blankley announces State Treasurer run

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One Democrat is throwing his hat into the ring to become Connecticut’s next State Treasurer.

On Tuesday, John Blankley announced that he would be running for the position.

Related Content: Treasurer won’t seek re-election after 20 years in office

Blankley, a businessman and an entrepreneur, previously ran for First Selectman in 2011, the State Assembly in 2012 and the State Senate in 2016.

In a statement, Blankley said, in part:

When my family came to America 35 years ago, as immigrants, we chose Connecticut for its great schools, natural beauty and great people. No one talked about financial problems. But today we face the daunting task of addressing budget deficits and 50 years of unfunded pension liabilities.”

Current State Treasurer Denise Nappier announced in January that she will not be seeking a sixth term in office.