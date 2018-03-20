Blankley announces State Treasurer run

By Published: Updated:
John Blankley (Photo Courtesy: www.blankleyforct.com)

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One Democrat is throwing his hat into the ring to become Connecticut’s next State Treasurer.

On Tuesday, John Blankley announced that he would be running for the position.

Related Content: Treasurer won’t seek re-election after 20 years in office

Blankley, a businessman and an entrepreneur, previously ran for First Selectman in 2011, the State Assembly in 2012 and the State Senate in 2016.

In a statement, Blankley said, in part:

When my family came to America 35 years ago, as immigrants, we chose Connecticut for its great schools, natural beauty and great people. No one talked about financial problems. But today we face the daunting task of addressing budget deficits and 50 years of unfunded pension liabilities.”

Current State Treasurer Denise Nappier announced in January that she will not be seeking a sixth term in office.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s