Blumenthal calls for ban on flavored tobacco products

(WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling for a ban on flavored tobacco products.

Sen. Blumenthal made the announcement on Tuesday as the Food and Drug Administration weighs the heightened risk of addiction posed to children.

Related Content: Second legislative hearing sees overwhelming support for marijuana legalization

He also wants the FDA to closely scrutinize how big tobacco is targeting the youth market.

Related Content: New study suggests teens will likely get into a vehicle with an impaired driver behind the wheel