Bridgeport man sentenced for heroin, fentanyl distribution

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man will spend time behind bars for his role in distributing heroin and fentanyl.

Officials say 24-year-old Jovanni Reyes was sentenced on Tuesday to 24 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2016, Bridgeport police conducted three controlled purchases of heroin from Reyes. Later that year, investigators conducted a search of his residence and seized more than 120 folds of heroin and a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen.

Police say some of the folds contained fentanyl.

Reyes has been detained since his arrest on Jan. 25, 2017. On Oct. 18, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.